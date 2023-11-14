The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) face the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oakland vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bowling Green went 12-15-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year, the Falcons had an ATS record of 6-10.

Oakland went 11-18-0 ATS last season.

A total of 18 Golden Grizzlies games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.