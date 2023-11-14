Our computer model predicts the Toledo Rockets will defeat the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+10) Toss Up (51.5) Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Bowling Green is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season.

Out of the Falcons' nine games with a set total, six have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Bowling Green this season is 6.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The Rockets have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this matchup.

The Rockets' record against the spread is 4-5-0.

In games it has played as 10-point favorites or more, Toledo has an ATS record of 2-4.

Out of nine Rockets games so far this season, five have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for Toledo games this season.

Falcons vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 35.9 19.7 42.7 20 25.8 19.3 Bowling Green 25.1 24 27.5 22 23.5 25.3

