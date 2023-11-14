The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at Athletics Center O'rena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green and its opponent combined to hit the over 14 out of 27 times last season.

The Falcons were 12-15-0 against the spread last year.

Bowling Green (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 6.5% more often than Oakland (11-18-0) last season.

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 73.3 149.3 76.3 154.8 146.3 Bowling Green 76 149.3 78.5 154.8 152.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

The Falcons scored an average of 76 points per game last year, only 0.3 fewer points than the 76.3 the Golden Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

Bowling Green put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 76.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 11-18-0 18-11-0 Bowling Green 12-15-0 14-13-0

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Bowling Green 8-6 Home Record 7-9 5-10 Away Record 4-11 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.1 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.