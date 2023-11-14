The Toledo Rockets (9-1) hit the road for a MAC clash against the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best in the FBS by putting up 35.9 points per game. The Rockets rank 27th on defense (19.7 points allowed per game). With 25.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Bowling Green ranks 82nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 53rd, giving up 24 points per game.

Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Bowling Green Toledo 317 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.3 (29th) 328.5 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.9 (25th) 147.9 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.6 (7th) 169.1 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.7 (68th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 24 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (39th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has put up 1,206 passing yards, or 120.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 125 times for 762 yards (76.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 389 receiving yards (38.9 ypg) on 35 catches and three touchdowns while collecting 260 rushing yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin has 26 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 385 yards (38.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Odieu Hiliare's 45 targets have resulted in 25 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,999 yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 499 yards (49.9 ypg) on 93 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 147 times for a team-high 1,042 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Jerjuan Newton's leads his squad with 502 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 53 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 445 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres has a total of 307 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Toledo or Bowling Green gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.