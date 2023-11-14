The Toledo Rockets (9-1), with college football's 12th-ranked pass defense, take on the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) and their 21st-ranked passing D on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Rockets are massive, 10-point favorites. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-10) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-10.5) 51.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Bowling Green is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 10 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Toledo is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Rockets have covered the spread twice when favored by 10 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

