Bowling Green vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 14
The Toledo Rockets (9-1), with college football's 12th-ranked pass defense, take on the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) and their 21st-ranked passing D on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Rockets are massive, 10-point favorites. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-10)
|52.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-10.5)
|51.5
|-430
|+330
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Bowling Green is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Falcons have been an underdog by 10 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Toledo is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Rockets have covered the spread twice when favored by 10 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
