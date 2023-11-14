A pair of the nation's strongest pass defenses meet when the Toledo Rockets (9-1) take college football's 12th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4), who have the No. 21 passing defense, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Rockets are double-digit, 10-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Toledo sports the 28th-ranked offense this season (439.3 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with only 323.9 yards allowed per game. Bowling Green ranks 82nd in the FBS with 25.1 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 53rd with 24.0 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Toledo vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -10 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Bowling Green Recent Performance

The Falcons are really struggling right now offensively, accumulating 351.3 yards per game in their past three games (-71-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 306.7 (32nd-ranked).

On offense in their previous three games, the Falcons are averaging 38.0 points, 33rd in college football. Defensively, they are conceding 18.0, which puts them 46th.

Bowling Green is -44-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (182.0 per game), and 97th in passing yards allowed (194.7).

The Falcons are accumulating 169.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (86th in college football), and allowing 112.0 per game (61st).

The Falcons have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

Bowling Green has gone over the total in each of its past three contests.

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been an underdog by 10 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Out of Bowling Green's nine games with a set total, six have hit the over (66.7%).

Bowling Green has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won twice.

Bowling Green has a record of , a 55.6% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of or more by bookmakers this season.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,206 yards (120.6 yards per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 125 times for 762 yards (76.2 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 389 receiving yards (38.9 ypg) on 35 catches and three touchdowns while collecting 260 rushing yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin has recorded 385 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Odieu Hiliare's 25 receptions (on 45 targets) have netted him 264 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cashius Howell has 7.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Darren Anders, Bowling Green's top tackler, has 64 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks this year.

Jalen Huskey has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 39 tackles and six passes defended.

