Can we anticipate Cole Sillinger scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

  • Sillinger is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:13 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:15 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:16 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

