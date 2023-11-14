Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Fulton County, Ohio today? We have the information below.
Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stryker Local Schools at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Metamora, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
