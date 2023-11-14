Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you reside in Henry County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Henry County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ottoville at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Hamler, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
