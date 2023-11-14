Tuesday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) and the LSU Tigers (2-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-60, heavily favoring Kent State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Golden Flashes are coming off of a 64-55 win against Louisiana in their last outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kent State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 81, LSU 60

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kent State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Flashes outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game last season (scoring 70.4 points per game to rank 78th in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per outing to rank 124th in college basketball) and had a +251 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, Kent State averaged fewer points (70.2 per game) than it did overall (70.4) in 2022-23.

At home, the Golden Flashes scored 76 points per game last season, 10.5 more than they averaged away (65.5).

Kent State conceded 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.9 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.