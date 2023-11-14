The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) take on the LSU Tigers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kent State vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Flashes scored an average of 70.4 points per game last year, 12.5 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed.
  • Kent State went 20-8 last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
  • Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers put up were 19.7 more points than the Golden Flashes allowed (62.6).
  • When LSU put up more than 62.6 points last season, it went 27-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Louisiana W 64-55 Cajundome
11/14/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/21/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/24/2023 Chattanooga - Ocean Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.