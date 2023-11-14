How to Watch the Kent State vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) take on the LSU Tigers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kent State vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Flashes scored an average of 70.4 points per game last year, 12.5 more points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed.
- Kent State went 20-8 last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
- Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers put up were 19.7 more points than the Golden Flashes allowed (62.6).
- When LSU put up more than 62.6 points last season, it went 27-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Louisiana
|W 64-55
|Cajundome
|11/14/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/24/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.