Can we count on Patrik Laine scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

Laine has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Laine has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

