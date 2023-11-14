Patrik Laine and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Nationwide Arena. If you'd like to wager on Laine's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Patrik Laine vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Laine Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Laine has averaged 14:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Laine has a goal in two of six games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Laine has a point in three games this season through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Laine has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Laine goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Laine having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 6 Games 3 3 Points 2 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

