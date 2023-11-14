Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scioto County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Scioto County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scioto County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheelersburg High School at Green High School - Franklin Furnace
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Franklin Furnace, OH
- Conference: Southern Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.