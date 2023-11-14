The Toledo Rockets should win their game against the Bowling Green Falcons at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 14, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+10) Toss Up (51.5) Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rockets an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 4-5-0 this year.

In games it has played as 10-point favorites or more, Toledo has an ATS record of 2-4.

The Rockets have played nine games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 1.8 higher than the average total in Toledo games this season.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons have gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

In games it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this season, Bowling Green is 2-1 against the spread.

In the Falcons' nine games with a set total, six have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Bowling Green this season is 6.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rockets vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 35.9 19.7 42.7 20 25.8 19.3 Bowling Green 25.1 24 27.5 22 23.5 25.3

