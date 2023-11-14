The Toledo Rockets (9-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) square off on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a clash of MAC opponents.

Toledo ranks 28th in total offense this year (439.3 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 439.3 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Bowling Green is posting 25.1 points per contest (82nd-ranked). It ranks 53rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (24.0 points given up per game).

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Toledo Bowling Green 439.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.0 (115th) 323.9 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.5 (28th) 214.6 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.9 (82nd) 224.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (118th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 16 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (1st)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 1,999 passing yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 499 yards (49.9 ypg) on 93 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has 1,042 rushing yards on 147 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also added nine catches for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton's team-high 502 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 53 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has put together a 445-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 50 targets.

Anthony Torres' 18 receptions are good enough for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has racked up 1,206 yards on 59.1% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 125 times for 762 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 35 receptions for 389 yards (38.9 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 38 times for 260 yards and two scores.

Harold Fannin has caught 26 passes and compiled 385 receiving yards (38.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 264 reciving yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

