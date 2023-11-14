Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 14
Two of the country's stingiest pass defenses clash when the Toledo Rockets (9-1) carry college football's 12th-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4), who have the No. 21 unit, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Rockets are major, 10-point favorites. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-10)
|52.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-10.5)
|51.5
|-430
|+330
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Toledo has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
- Bowling Green has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Toledo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|-225
|Bet $225 to win $100
