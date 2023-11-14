Two of the country's stingiest pass defenses clash when the Toledo Rockets (9-1) carry college football's 12th-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4), who have the No. 21 unit, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Rockets are major, 10-point favorites. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-10) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-10.5) 51.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Toledo has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Bowling Green has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Toledo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC -225 Bet $225 to win $100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.