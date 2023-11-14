Toledo vs. Wright State November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (0-0) meet the Toledo Rockets (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Toledo Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JT Shumate: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wright State Top Players (2022-23)
- Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Toledo vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wright State Rank
|Wright State AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|19th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|85.4
|2nd
|282nd
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|339th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|49th
|15
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
