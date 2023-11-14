How to Watch Wright State vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (0-1) face the Toledo Rockets (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Rockets allowed to opponents.
- Wright State went 15-4 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Raiders were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rockets finished 248th.
- Last year, the Raiders scored just three more points per game (79.9) than the Rockets allowed (76.9).
- Wright State had a 16-5 record last season when scoring more than 76.9 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game (85.1) than it did in road games (75.5).
- Defensively the Raiders were better in home games last season, surrendering 74.3 points per game, compared to 74.8 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Wright State fared better in home games last year, draining 6.2 treys per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 105-77
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/20/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Hertz Arena
