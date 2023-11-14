The Wright State Raiders (0-1) face the Toledo Rockets (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Rockets allowed to opponents.

Wright State went 15-4 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Raiders were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rockets finished 248th.

Last year, the Raiders scored just three more points per game (79.9) than the Rockets allowed (76.9).

Wright State had a 16-5 record last season when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Wright State scored 9.6 more points per game (85.1) than it did in road games (75.5).

Defensively the Raiders were better in home games last season, surrendering 74.3 points per game, compared to 74.8 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Wright State fared better in home games last year, draining 6.2 treys per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.

