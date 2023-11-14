Tuesday's contest between the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-0) and Xavier Musketeers (0-2) going head to head at Chartway Arena has a projected final score of 61-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Old Dominion, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 14.

The Musketeers enter this matchup on the heels of an 81-54 loss to JMU on Saturday.

Xavier vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Xavier vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 61, Xavier 50

Xavier Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Musketeers were outscored by 10.7 points per game last season (scoring 55.2 points per game to rank 339th in college basketball while giving up 65.9 per contest to rank 222nd in college basketball) and had a -321 scoring differential overall.

Xavier scored fewer points in conference play (49.3 per game) than overall (55.2).

At home, the Musketeers scored 56.1 points per game last season, 2.3 more than they averaged away (53.8).

At home, Xavier gave up 62 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 70.

