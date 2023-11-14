The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

Chinakhov is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Chinakhov has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

