Wednesday's contest at UPMC Events Center has the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) taking on the Akron Zips (0-2) at 11:00 AM (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a 70-67 victory for Robert Morris, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Zips are coming off of a 77-60 loss to Southern Miss in their last outing on Saturday.

Akron vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Akron vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 70, Akron 67

Other MAC Predictions

Akron Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Zips averaged 68.6 points per game last season (111th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (238th in college basketball). They had a +59 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

In conference play, Akron scored fewer points (66.2 per game) than it did overall (68.6) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Zips scored 10.6 more points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (62.7).

Akron gave up 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 away.

