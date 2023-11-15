How to Watch the Akron vs. Robert Morris Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
The Akron Zips (0-2) go up against the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. It starts at 11:00 AM ET.
Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Akron vs. Robert Morris 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Zips' 68.6 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 61.2 the Colonials gave up to opponents.
- When Akron gave up fewer than 57.8 points last season, it went 8-1.
- Last year, the Colonials recorded 8.8 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Zips allowed (66.6).
- When Robert Morris scored more than 66.6 points last season, it went 6-1.
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oakland
|L 91-87
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 77-60
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|11/24/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Ocean Center
