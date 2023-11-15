The Akron Zips (0-2) go up against the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. It starts at 11:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Akron vs. Robert Morris 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Zips' 68.6 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 61.2 the Colonials gave up to opponents.
  • When Akron gave up fewer than 57.8 points last season, it went 8-1.
  • Last year, the Colonials recorded 8.8 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Zips allowed (66.6).
  • When Robert Morris scored more than 66.6 points last season, it went 6-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Oakland L 91-87 James A. Rhodes Arena
11/11/2023 @ Southern Miss L 77-60 Reed Green Coliseum
11/15/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
11/24/2023 Wichita State - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Pittsburgh - Ocean Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.