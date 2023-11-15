Player prop bet options for Evan Mobley, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB 16.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's over/under for Mobley is 16.5 points. That is 2.5 fewer than his season average of 19.

He has grabbed 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Donovan Mitchell's 35 points per game are 5.5 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 2.0 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Mitchell has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He has connected on four three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Max Strus' 18.7 points per game are 4.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Strus averages four assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Strus' 4.3 three-pointers made per game is 1.8 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 19.3 points Sharpe scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He has grabbed 5.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Sharpe averages 2.3 assists, 2.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

