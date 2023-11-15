Wednesday's game features the Cincinnati Bearcats (0-1) and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-2) squaring off at Fifth Third Arena (on November 15) at 11:00 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-71 victory for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats head into this matchup after a 77-59 loss to Louisville on Monday.

Cincinnati vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Cincinnati vs. Lindenwood (MO) Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 80, Lindenwood (MO) 71

Other Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearcats were outscored by 4.2 points per game last season (posting 59.8 points per game, 281st in college basketball, while conceding 64.0 per contest, 175th in college basketball) and had a -125 scoring differential.

Cincinnati's offense was less effective in Big 12 tilts last year, averaging 50.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 59.8 PPG.

The Bearcats scored 61.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.7 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (57.9).

Cincinnati ceded 67.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 62.1.

