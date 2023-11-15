The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-1) take the court against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Lindenwood (MO) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions scored an average of 56.2 points per game last year, 7.8 fewer points than the 64.0 the Bearcats allowed.

Lindenwood (MO) had a 1-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.8 points.

Last year, the Bearcats scored 10.9 fewer points per game (59.8) than the Lions allowed (70.7).

Cincinnati had a 6-2 record last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule