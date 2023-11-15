If you reside in Clermont County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Clermont Northeastern

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 15

5:00 PM ET on November 15 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at North College Hill High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 15

5:45 PM ET on November 15 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Goshen High School