Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Clermont County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at North College Hill High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Goshen, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
