The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) play the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings shot 45.4% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Golden Griffins allowed to opponents.

In games Cleveland State shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.

The Vikings were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Griffins finished 251st.

Last year, the Vikings recorded only 0.5 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Golden Griffins gave up (72.3).

When Cleveland State totaled more than 72.3 points last season, it went 12-1.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Cleveland State fared better at home last year, putting up 74.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game when playing on the road.

The Vikings gave up 67.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, Cleveland State fared better at home last season, making 5.6 treys per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage away from home.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule