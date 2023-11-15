Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) and Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) matching up at Wolstein Center has a projected final score of 86-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cleveland State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 86, Canisius 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Canisius

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-16.7)

Cleveland State (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 154.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cleveland State Performance Insights

Cleveland State was 178th in the nation in points scored (71.8 per game) and 137th in points allowed (68.7) last year.

At 32.5 rebounds per game and 32 rebounds conceded, the Vikings were 126th and 240th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Cleveland State was 157th in the nation in assists (13.3 per game) last year.

The Vikings were the 13th-worst team in the nation in 3-pointers made (5.1 per game) and 18th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.7%) last year.

Cleveland State gave up 7 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 156th and 67th, respectively, in the country.

The Vikings attempted 27.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 72.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 18.6% of the Vikings' buckets were 3-pointers, and 81.4% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.