The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) will meet the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Game Information

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank
178th 71.8 Points Scored 70.4 203rd
137th 68.7 Points Allowed 72.3 245th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st
19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
346th 5.1 3pt Made 8.5 60th
157th 13.3 Assists 14.3 88th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

