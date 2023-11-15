Cleveland State vs. Canisius November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) will meet the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Canisius Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Canisius Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cleveland State vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cleveland State Rank
|Cleveland State AVG
|Canisius AVG
|Canisius Rank
|178th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|70.4
|203rd
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|346th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
