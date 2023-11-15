Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Clinton County, Ohio today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blanchester High School at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
