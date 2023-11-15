Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 13, Mobley produced 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 132-120 loss versus the Kings.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mobley's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (+100)

Over 16.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA last year, giving up 117.4 points per contest.

Giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 27 assists last year, the Trail Blazers were the worst squad in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 25 17 8 3 0 1 1 11/23/2022 35 10 12 3 0 3 0

