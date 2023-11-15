Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Hamilton County, Ohio today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Batavia High School at North College Hill High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
