Having taken four straight on home ice, the Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to TNT and Max to see the match unfold as the Hurricanes and Flyers hit the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Flyers Hurricanes 3-2 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 49 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 11th in the league with 50 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 12 4 9 13 6 4 51.8% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 15 6 7 13 10 6 49.4% Brady Skjei 15 2 10 12 4 5 - Martin Necas 15 5 7 12 8 3 41.8% Seth Jarvis 15 5 5 10 5 9 51.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 46 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the league.

With 48 goals (3.2 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Flyers are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players