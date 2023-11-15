Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Lakers on November 15, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis and others in the Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Lakers matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Kings vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs Lakers Additional Info
|Kings vs Lakers Prediction
|Kings vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Kings vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Lakers Injury Report
|Kings vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (Over: -102)
|12.5 (Over: -104)
|7.5 (Over: +122)
- Wednesday's over/under for Sabonis is 17.5 points. That's 0.2 fewer than his season average of 17.7.
- His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).
- Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game this season, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).
Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!
Keegan Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -132)
- The 14.5-point prop total set for Keegan Murray on Wednesday is 1.5 less than his season scoring average (16).
- He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.
- He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Harrison Barnes Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|9.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
- The 9.5-point over/under for Harrison Barnes on Wednesday is 7.5 lower than his scoring average.
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).
- Barnes' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|24.5 (Over: -115)
|12.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: +126)
- The 24.5-point over/under set for Davis on Wednesday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 25.7.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 12.5).
- Davis has dished out 2.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: -102)
|6.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: -192)
- LeBron James' 23 points per game average is 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).
- James has averaged 7.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).
- James has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.