Lakers vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 15
The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Sacramento Kings (5-4), winners of three straight as well. The Kings are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Lakers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 112
Lakers vs Kings Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.4
- The Kings sport a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-7-0 mark from the Lakers.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Sacramento is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Sacramento and its opponents are more successful (55.6% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (45.5%).
- The Lakers have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-2) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Kings as a moneyline underdog (1-1).
Lakers Performance Insights
- On offense, the Lakers are scoring 113.1 points per game (15th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 115.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (19th-ranked).
- So far this year, Los Angeles is grabbing 43.6 rebounds per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 45.7 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).
- The Lakers rank 13th in the NBA with 25.4 assists per contest.
- This season, Los Angeles is averaging 13.6 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).
- While the Lakers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in treys per game with 10 (third-worst), they rank 23rd in the league with a 34% three-point percentage.
Kings Performance Insights
- The Kings put up 113.4 points per game and allow 114.4, ranking them 13th in the league offensively and 18th on defense.
- In 2023-24, Sacramento is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 13th in rebounds allowed (43).
- The Kings are ninth in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2023-24.
- Sacramento is 10th in the league in turnovers per game (13.2) and 15th in turnovers forced (14.2).
- Beyond the arc, the Kings are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.2). However they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.6%.
