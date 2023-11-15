The Cleveland Cavaliers, Max Strus included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 132-120 loss to the Kings (his most recent action) Strus posted 19 points and four assists.

Below we will dive into Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league last season, giving up 117.4 points per game.

Allowing 43.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

The Trail Blazers were the worst team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 27.0.

Looking at three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league last year, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Max Strus vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 25 16 0 2 4 0 1 10/26/2022 28 16 9 3 4 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.