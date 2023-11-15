MAC foes meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) square off on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Miami (OH) ranks 97th in total offense this year (345.4 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 345.4 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Buffalo ranks 97th in the FBS (23 points per game), and it is 85th on the other side of the ball (28.2 points allowed per contest).

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Buffalo 345.4 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.1 (111th) 322.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.9 (61st) 160.7 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 184.7 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.2 (107th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (67th) 9 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards (163.4 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 140 rushing yards on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 133 times for 694 yards (69.4 per game), scoring seven times.

Kenny Tracy has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 211 yards (21.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's team-leading 642 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 58 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 24 passes while averaging 33.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade McDonald has been the target of 29 passes and racked up 21 grabs for 281 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,854 yards on 56% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has rushed 123 times for 517 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has piled up 81 carries and totaled 320 yards with two touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s 362 receiving yards (36.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 catches on 36 targets with three touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has caught 35 passes and compiled 335 receiving yards (33.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Cole Harrity has racked up 276 reciving yards (27.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

