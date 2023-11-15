MAC rivals will clash when the Ohio Bobcats (7-3) meet the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Ohio vs. Central Michigan?

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 29, Central Michigan 15

Ohio 29, Central Michigan 15 Ohio has won four of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Bobcats have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, Central Michigan has won two out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Chippewas have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +340 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Bobcats have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio (-10.5)



Ohio (-10.5) Ohio has played nine games, posting five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bobcats have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

In Central Michigan's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46.5)



Under (46.5) Ohio and its opponents have combined to go over Wednesday's over/under of 46.5 points just once this season.

There have been seven Central Michigan games that have finished with a combined score over 46.5 points this season.

Ohio averages 21.6 points per game against Central Michigan's 24.1, totaling 0.8 points under the game's total of 46.5.

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.2 44.8 49.1 Implied Total AVG 28.4 28.8 28.2 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 46.5 49.1 Implied Total AVG 29.6 27.5 31 ATS Record 3-7-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

