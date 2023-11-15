Which team is going to win on Wednesday, November 15, when the Ohio Bobcats and Central Michigan Chippewas match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bobcats. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-10.5) Under (46.5) Ohio 29, Central Michigan 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 MAC Predictions

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio vs. Central Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bobcats an 81.8% chance to win.

The Bobcats have five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Ohio has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

There have been three Bobcats games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 0.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Ohio contests.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Chippewas based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

The Chippewas are 3-7-0 ATS this season.

When it has played as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread.

In the Chippewas' 10 games with a set total, six have hit the over (60%).

The average point total for Central Michigan this season is 1.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobcats vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 21.6 15.1 23 16.2 20.2 14 Central Michigan 24.1 30.7 31.3 26.5 19.3 33.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.