How to Watch Ohio State vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) take on the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Warriors allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Ohio State went 12-10 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warriors ranked 362nd.
- Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 10.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Warriors allowed (62.3).
- When Ohio State put up more than 62.3 points last season, it went 13-13.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison
- Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.3).
- When playing at home, Ohio State averaged 0.4 more three-pointers per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (36.5%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-73
|Value City Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/15/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/19/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Raider Arena
