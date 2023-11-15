The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) take on the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Warriors allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Ohio State went 12-10 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warriors ranked 362nd.

Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 10.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Warriors allowed (62.3).

When Ohio State put up more than 62.3 points last season, it went 13-13.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.3).

When playing at home, Ohio State averaged 0.4 more three-pointers per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule