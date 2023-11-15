Ohio State vs. Merrimack: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) face the Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Merrimack matchup in this article.
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Merrimack Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-23.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-23.5)
|132.5
|-10000
|+2500
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Merrimack Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Ohio State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 16 Buckeyes games hit the over.
- Merrimack won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- In Warriors games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ohio State is 37th in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
