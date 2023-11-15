The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) will meet the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Game Information

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ohio State vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 62.6 351st 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 62.3 16th 111th 32.8 Rebounds 26.2 362nd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 289th 11.7 Assists 12.6 211th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.2 304th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.