MAC foes match up when the Ohio Bobcats (7-3) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) play on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Ohio owns the 101st-ranked offense this season (339.1 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 266.2 yards allowed per game. Central Michigan is posting 24.1 points per contest on offense this season (87th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 30.7 points per contest (105th-ranked) on defense.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Ohio Central Michigan 339.1 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.6 (98th) 266.2 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415 (105th) 130.2 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.8 (59th) 208.9 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.8 (111th) 13 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 14 (60th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (123rd)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has racked up 1,777 yards (177.7 ypg) on 161-of-254 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 196 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Sieh Bangura has carried the ball 134 times for a team-high 564 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 117 times this year and racked up 389 yards (38.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's team-leading 519 yards as a receiver have come on 44 catches (out of 70 targets) with three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 461 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has been the target of 44 passes and hauled in 32 catches for 303 yards, an average of 30.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,542 yards on 138-of-240 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 369 rushing yards (36.9 ypg) on 100 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Marion Lukes has rushed 114 times for 601 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 239 yards.

Myles Bailey has piled up 369 yards (on 87 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III's 428 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 29 catches on 46 targets with four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has collected 347 receiving yards (34.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Tyson Davis' 33 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 328 yards and three touchdowns.

