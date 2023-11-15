MAC play features the Ohio Bobcats (7-3) squaring off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Athens, Ohio
  • Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio (-8.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio (-8.5) 46.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

  • Ohio has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.
  • The Bobcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Central Michigan has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

