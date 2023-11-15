MAC play features the Ohio Bobcats (7-3) squaring off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-8.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-8.5) 46.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.