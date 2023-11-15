The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rutgers Stats Insights

Last season, the Scarlet Knights had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents hit.

Rutgers went 6-3 when it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Hoyas ranked 101st in rebounding in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights finished 58th.

Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored 9.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Hoyas gave up (78.1).

When Rutgers put up more than 78.1 points last season, it went 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 40% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights averaged.

Georgetown put together a 6-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 40% from the field.

The Hoyas were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights finished 60th.

The Hoyas put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 8.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up to opponents.

Georgetown went 4-3 last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison

Rutgers put up 71.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.3 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.

The Scarlet Knights allowed 57 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.9 away from home.

Rutgers sunk 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 31.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.1, 35.3%).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

At home, Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).

At home, the Hoyas gave up 76 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.8.

Georgetown drained more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Princeton L 68-61 CURE Insurance Arena 11/10/2023 Boston University W 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/12/2023 Bryant W 66-57 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/15/2023 Georgetown - Jersey Mike's Arena 11/18/2023 Howard - Jersey Mike's Arena 11/27/2023 Saint Peter's - Jersey Mike's Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule