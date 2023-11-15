Wednesday's contest features the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) and the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) facing off at Jersey Mike's Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 67-66 win for Rutgers according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 15.

The game has no set line.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 67, Georgetown 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Rutgers vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Rutgers (-0.9)

Rutgers (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 132.5

Rutgers Performance Insights

On offense, Rutgers was the 266th-ranked squad in the country (68.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 11th-best (61.1 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Scarlet Knights were 58th in college basketball in rebounds (33.9 per game) and 175th in rebounds conceded (31.1).

At 15.1 assists per game last season, Rutgers was 46th in the country.

At 5.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.1% from downtown last season, the Scarlet Knights were 329th and 291st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Rutgers gave up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 30.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 177th and 31st, respectively, in the country.

Rutgers took 69.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 77.5% of Rutgers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 22.5% were 3-pointers.

Georgetown Performance Insights

Georgetown's defensive performance was 10th-worst in the nation last year with 78.1 points allowed per contest, but offensively it was more consistent, averaging 69.5 points per game (231st-ranked in college basketball).

The Hoyas averaged 33.0 boards per game (101st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 34.0 rebounds per contest (332nd-ranked).

Last season Georgetown ranked 274th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.9 per game.

The Hoyas averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (304th-ranked).

The Hoyas ranked 24th-worst in the nation with a 30.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they drained 5.8 threes per game (324th-ranked in college basketball).

In terms of threes, Georgetown struggled defensively, as it ranked worst in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (9.6 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.9%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Georgetown took 69% two-pointers (accounting for 77.4% of the team's baskets) and 31% three-pointers (22.6%).

