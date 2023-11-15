MAC teams are in action for six games in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Bowling Green +10 against Toledo as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Kent State vs. Ball State matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all MAC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 12 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green +10 vs. Toledo

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green Falcons

Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 2.7 points

Toledo by 2.7 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Miami (OH) -9.5 vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 16.4 points

Miami (OH) by 16.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ohio -10 vs. Central Michigan

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 14.8 points

Ohio by 14.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Make your MAC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 12 MAC Total Bets

Over 41.5 - Kent State vs. Ball State

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals

Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals Projected Total: 46.3 points

46.3 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 40.5 - Buffalo vs. Miami (OH)

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks Projected Total: 45.1 points

45.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 15

November 15 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 39 - Akron vs. Eastern Michigan

Matchup: Akron Zips at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Akron Zips at Eastern Michigan Eagles Projected Total: 43.0 points

43.0 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 14

November 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 12 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Toledo 9-1 (6-0 MAC) 35.9 / 19.7 439.3 / 323.9 Miami (OH) 8-2 (5-1 MAC) 28.7 / 17.1 345.4 / 322.5 Ohio 7-3 (4-2 MAC) 21.6 / 15.1 339.1 / 266.2 Bowling Green 6-4 (4-2 MAC) 25.1 / 24.0 317.0 / 328.5 Buffalo 3-7 (3-3 MAC) 23.0 / 28.2 321.1 / 370.9 Central Michigan 5-5 (3-3 MAC) 24.1 / 30.7 346.6 / 415.0 Western Michigan 4-6 (3-3 MAC) 27.4 / 32.3 391.0 / 397.5 Northern Illinois 4-6 (3-3 MAC) 24.2 / 22.7 356.9 / 325.0 Eastern Michigan 4-6 (2-4 MAC) 19.0 / 25.0 260.1 / 394.1 Ball State 3-7 (2-4 MAC) 17.0 / 27.3 294.4 / 348.0 Akron 2-8 (1-5 MAC) 15.4 / 28.1 283.7 / 331.8 Kent State 1-9 (0-6 MAC) 14.6 / 34.4 278.3 / 387.3

Watch MAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.