The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexandre Texier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Texier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:37 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

