Matias Maccelli and Boone Jenner are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Arizona Coyotes face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Ivan Provorov is a leading scorer for Columbus, with nine points this season, as he has put up zero goals and nine assists in 16 games.

Adam Fantilli's nine points this season, including four goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Jenner has seven goals and two assists for Arizona.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .904 save percentage (34th in the league), with 189 total saves, while conceding 20 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-4-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is one of Arizona's leading contributors with 16 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up nine assists this season.

Through 15 games, Nick Schmaltz has scored four goals and picked up nine assists.

Maccelli's 11 points this season are via two goals and nine assists.

Connor Ingram (5-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (24th in league).

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.75 25th 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.56 27th 30th 28 Shots 30.4 18th 26th 32.7 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 5th 29.82% Power Play % 12% 27th 23rd 75.44% Penalty Kill % 89.36% 3rd

